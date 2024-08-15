Russia says its forces advance towards key east Ukraine city

The volume of illegally caught abalone has almost doubled over the past decade, according to wildlife trade monitoring network Traffic
Russia said on Thursday that its forces had taken control of a village in eastern Ukraine that is just 16km from the important city of Pokrovsk, which sits abreast of major roads that supply Ukrainian forces in the area.
Ukraine's surprise attack on Russia's Kursk region on August 6 has been seen by military analysts as an attempt to force Russia to divert forces from the Ukrainian front.
But Russia's defence ministry said that Russian forces had clocked up a host of wins along the front, from Kharkhiv region to Luhansk and Donetsk.
It said Russia had taken the village of Ivanivka, part of a clear push to get to the road from Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. It said Russian units had defeated Ukrainian forces in a series of battles in the region.
Ukraine said there was no sign Russian military pressure was receding along the eastern front inside its borders on Thursday, more than a week after its incursion into Russia, and reported the heaviest fighting in weeks near Pokrovsk.
The volume of illegally caught abalone has almost doubled over the past decade, according to wildlife trade monitoring network Traffic
Last week a Chinese company was caught up in a scandal over the illegal harvesting, theft and resale of thousands of corpses
The accident occurred in Colombey-les-Belles, a town in northeastern France
The gathering of 16 international figures comes after the African Union's health watchdog declared its own public health emergency over the growing outbreak
Kosovo has seen a 400 per cent increase in air conditioning unit imports in the past five years, customs data show
The government has already earmarked 4.7 million euros for the eight towns hit by the fires, with pay-outs for households and individuals affected by the disaster
The monoclonal antibody, to be sold under brand name Vyloy, can recognise and attach itself to certain cancer cells to destroy them
The water on the base, which has 4,300 soldiers and 1,200 civilian employees, may have been contaminated after someone forced their way into the premises