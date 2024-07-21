Russia says captured two villages in east Ukraine

Hundreds of children forced apart from their parents by Lukashenko's crackdown on dissent, a campaign that has jailed hundreds of regime critics following 2020 protests
Russia said on Sunday that its forces had captured two frontline villages in Ukraine, Andriivka in the eastern Lugansk region and Pishchane in the northeast Kharkiv region.
The two villages are less than 20km from each other on a section of the frontline where Moscow has made grinding advances in recent weeks.
Russian army units "liberated" the settlements of Andriivka and Pishchane "as well as occupied more favourable lines and positions", the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.
Andriivka, a village of less than 20 people, was one of the last settlements in the eastern Lugansk region that Kyiv still controlled and had been a key target for Moscow.
Pishchane has also been in the Kremlin's sights because its capture could pave the way for Russia to reach the Oskil river that lies about 10km away, according to the Institute for the Study of War.
Moscow claims to have taken a string of villages and settlements, many consisting of no more than a few streets and a handful of abandoned buildings, in recent weeks.
Neither side has been able to achieve a decisive breakthrough and both Moscow and Kyiv say they are inflicting heavy casualties on the other, almost two and a half years after Russia launched its offensive.
Hundreds of children forced apart from their parents by Lukashenko's crackdown on dissent, a campaign that has jailed hundreds of regime critics following 2020 protests
North's actions raising tensions near the heavily armed border could have fatal consequences, says South Korean military
Earlier, Yemen's Houthis said there would be an 'effective response' to Israeli airstrikes
Police have fired tear gas to scatter protesters in some areas while the government has banned public gatherings and imposed a curfew
People who have bought them should return them to the place of purchase, authorities said
He was sentenced after just three court sessions in a secretive closed-door trial
The IT crash gave way to a swirl of evidence-free posts on X that peddled an apocalyptic narrative
Users posted pictures on social media of computers with blue screens displaying error messages