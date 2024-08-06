He revealed that he followed numerology and astrology to decide his lucky numbers and digit patterns for tickets
Russian troops have captured the village of Tymofiyivka in eastern Ukraine in the latest in a series of recent advances, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday.
Russian units "have liberated the settlement of Timofeevka", it said on social media, using the Russian name for the village.
A Russian missile attack on the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine damaged a medical clinic and injured at least five people on Tuesday, the governor of the Kharkiv region said.
Oleh Syniehubov also said on the Telegram messaging app that the Russian forces had used Iskander ballistic missile in the morning attack, adding that it had damaged dozens of cars and residential buildings and some administrative buildings.
Local authorities said earlier that the Russian strike on the central part of Kharkiv city had caused a fire.
Russia has pummelled the city, which lies less than 30km from its border, since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.
He revealed that he followed numerology and astrology to decide his lucky numbers and digit patterns for tickets
The US embassy in Lebanon also urged citizens to leave 'on any ticket available'
The embassy also cautioned citizens to make plans to depart that do not rely on the US government
According to the foreign ministry, as many as 10,000 Swedish nationals may have travelled to Lebanon this summer
The announcement comes after Iran and its allies vowed retaliation for the killings of a Hamas leader in Tehran and a Hezbollah commander in Beirut
Harris was the sole candidate on the ballot for a five-day electronic vote of nearly 4,000 party convention delegates
Of the some 489,000 heat-related deaths recorded each year by the WHO between 2000 and 2019, the European region accounts for 36 per cent or on average 176,040 deaths
10 prisoners, including two minors, had been moved to Russia, 13 to Germany and three to the United States