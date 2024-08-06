Russia says captured another village in east Ukraine

Smoke rises after a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 17, 2024. — Reuters File

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 2:45 PM

Russian troops have captured the village of Tymofiyivka in eastern Ukraine in the latest in a series of recent advances, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Russian units "have liberated the settlement of Timofeevka", it said on social media, using the Russian name for the village.

A Russian missile attack on the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine damaged a medical clinic and injured at least five people on Tuesday, the governor of the Kharkiv region said. Oleh Syniehubov also said on the Telegram messaging app that the Russian forces had used Iskander ballistic missile in the morning attack, adding that it had damaged dozens of cars and residential buildings and some administrative buildings.

Local authorities said earlier that the Russian strike on the central part of Kharkiv city had caused a fire.

Russia has pummelled the city, which lies less than 30km from its border, since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.