Repelled drone attack on Moscow, says Russia

Ukrainian forces fight during military operations in Kursk region in Malaya Loknya, Kursk Region, Russia, on Tuesday. REUTERS

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 2:35 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 2:51 PM

Ukraine fired 11 drones on Wednesday at Moscow that Russia said were shot down during one of the largest strikes against the capital, while Ukrainian defences reported stopping 50 Russian drones and missiles.

The strikes on Moscow come amid a Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk region -- which Kyiv has said is aimed at bringing the campaign launched by Russia in February 2022 closer to an end on "fair" terms.

"Eleven drones were destroyed" over Moscow and its surrounding region, the defence ministry said.

"This is one of the largest ever attempts to attack Moscow with drones," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

In total, 45 drones from Ukraine were destroyed by the Russian air defense systems, according to the Russian defense ministry.

Sobyanin said in an earlier post that no damage or casualties had been reported.

Drone attacks on Moscow are rare, with Russia saying in May it had downed a drone outside the capital, forcing restrictions to be imposed at two major airports in the city for under an hour.

In the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, a total of 72 air targets were detected over Ukraine, according to Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

Fifty drones and a guided missile were shot down, he said in a post on Telegram.

Kyiv was one of the locations targeted.

"The enemy continues to attack our region with strike drones. The air raid lasted all night and into the morning for more than nine hours," Kyiv's military administration said on Telegram.