Putin threatens to restart production of mid-range nuclear weapons

Russia's President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev during the annual Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Sunday. REUTERS

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 2:59 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 3:00 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday threatened to relaunch production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons if the United States confirmed its intention to deploy missiles to Germany or elsewhere in Europe.

"If the United States carries out such plans, we will consider ourselves liberated from the unilateral moratorium previously adopted on the deployment of medium- and short-range strike capabilities," Putin said during a naval parade in Saint Petersburg.

Putin added that now in Russia "the development of a number of such systems is in the final stages".

"We will take mirror measures in deploying them, taking into account the actions of the US, its satellites in Europe and in other regions of the world," the Russian president warned.

Such missiles, which can travel between 500 and 5,500 km, were the subject of an arms control treaty signed by the US and the Soviet Union in 1987.

But both Washington and Moscow withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019, each accusing the other of violations.

Russia subsequently said it would not restart production of such missiles as long as the US did not deploy missiles abroad.

In early July, Washington and Berlin announced that the "episodic deployments" of long-range US missiles, including Tomahawk cruise missiles, to Germany would begin in 2026.

Putin said that "important Russian administrative and military sites" would fall within the range of such missiles that "could in the future be equipped with nuclear warheads, such that our territories would be within around 10 minutes" of a strike being launched.

The Russian President also mentioned that the US has deployed Typhon mid-range missile systems in Denmark and the Philippines in recent exercises.