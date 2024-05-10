Putin reappoints Russian PM after election victory

The airline would be operating 292 flights today, with additional support from Air India on 20 routes
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was reappointed as head of the country's government on Friday, following weeks of speculation over a possible political reshuffle in Moscow.
President Vladimir Putin is constitutionally required to name — or reappoint — his government ministers following victory in a March election devoid of opposition.
"A lot has been done under difficult conditions, and it seems to me, that it would be right for us to continue working together...," Putin told Mishustin earlier on Friday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"I think we are on the right track," he added.
Mishustin, who previously headed the country's tax service, was first appointed in 2020.
He is seen as a technocrat tasked with executing policies dictated by the Kremlin.
"We will do everything we can to develop our economy, to justify the trust of our people, and I am confident that under your leadership we will accomplish all the tasks that have been set," Mishustin said to Putin after securing his endorsement.
Other government ministers are expected to be put forward for nomination in the coming weeks.
Russian political analysts have for weeks been talking about the possibility Putin might shake-up the government's ranks, more than two years into a Ukraine offensive that has reshaped the country's economy.
During his quarter-century in power, Putin has typically relied on a coterie of loyalists and allies, while ensuring that no individual can gain enough power or popularity to be seen as a possible rival or successor.
ALSO READ:
The airline would be operating 292 flights today, with additional support from Air India on 20 routes
The first Haj departure and five other international flights have been delayed
The Consulate General of India in Chicago said it was in touch with the police and Indian diaspora to locate Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi
More than 90 international and domestic flights were delayed or cancelled after mass sick leave by the airline's cabin crew
Al-Najjar, one of the three hospitals in Rafah, is no longer functioning due to the ongoing hostilities in the vicinity and the military operation in Rafah
He was reportedly shooting visuals of wild elephants crossing a river in Palakkad
Sources said some senior crew members switched off their mobile phones just before flight operations, citing health issues
During the war, Gaza's hospitals have been repeatedly attacked by Israel