Putin orders strategic nuclear weapons training exercise

President Vladimir Putin conducts an exercise of Russia's nuclear deterrence forces on operating nuclear weapons with practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles, via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on October 29, 2024. — Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a new strategic nuclear training exercise on Tuesday, saying that top officials would review the control of nuclear ballistic and cruise missile launches.

"Today we are conducting another exercise of strategic deterrence forces," Putin was shown saying in a video clip released by the Kremlin.

"We will work out the actions of officials to control the use of nuclear weapons with practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles," Putin said.

Putin said Russia would not take part in any arms race but that Moscow needed to have its nuclear forces ready for use.