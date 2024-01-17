Princess of Wales in hospital after abdominal surgery, palace says

Kate Middleton, Britain's Princess of Wales. Photo: AFP file

Published: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 6:33 PM

Kate Middleton, Britain's Princess of Wales, has undergone successful planned abdominal surgery and will be in hospital for up to a fortnight, Kensington Palace said on Wednesday.

The palace statement said it was expected that Kate, the wife of heir to the throne Prince William, would remain in the London Clinic, a private hospital in central London, for 10 to 14 days before returning home to recover.

It said she was unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate," the statement said. "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

Her office said it would only provide updates on her progress when there was "significant new information to share".

