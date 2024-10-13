Sun, Oct 13, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 10, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

Portuguese school sets world record for largest programming lesson

The previous record grouped 724 participants in Dallas, in the United States, on October 31, 2016

Published: Sun 13 Oct 2024, 8:47 AM

Updated: Sun 13 Oct 2024, 8:48 AM

  • By
  • Reuters

Top Stories

Dubai: Global Village ticket now available online; prices start at Dh25

UAE residents say goodbye to 'beautiful' oleander flowers after Abu Dhabi ban

UAE: Meet three expats who received Golden Visa by volunteering

Students gather on the day of an event to attempt to break the Guinness Record for the world's largest computer programming lesson at a university in Lisbon, Portugal, on October 12.– Reuters

Students gather on the day of an event to attempt to break the Guinness Record for the world's largest computer programming lesson at a university in Lisbon, Portugal, on October 12.– Reuters

Nearly 1,700 students aged between 12 and 67 gathered at the University of Lisbon's IST school of technology on Saturday to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest computer programming lesson in a single venue.

The previous record grouped 724 participants in Dallas, in the United States, on Oct. 31, 2016.


Recommended For You

India: NCP leader Baba Siddique passes away after shooting

Dubai: Fourth new bridge along Al Khail Road to open on October 13, ease traffic to Deira

Dubai: Man charged with murder, directing organised crime group arrested after 'international manhunt'

UAE authorities warn public to avoid going into rugged areas, locations far from emergency routes

UAE citizen violates travel ban to Lebanon; investigation launched

 

"The final total was counted on how many people were here and 1,668 participants were achieved," said Guinness World Records Adjudicator Paulina Sapinska.

Organisers sought to draw more international attention to Portugal as a growing hub for information technology and to generally popularise computing.


IST chief Rogerio Colaco said computing literacy these days was the same as the ability to read and write 100 years ago, adding this meant "everyone must know a little bit about computer science, about programming, to live in the present world".


Trending In
Next Story