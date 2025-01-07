Pope names first woman to head major Vatican office

Sister Simona Brambilla in Rome. Reuters File Photo

Pope Francis has appointed Sister Simona Brambilla to lead a Vatican department, naming the first woman head of the office that oversees the world's Catholic religious orders and congregations.

Francis, who has sought to reform the Catholic Church's governance, named the nun as Prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life in a historic "first", a Vatican official told AFP on Tuesday.

The 59-year-old Brambilla is a former nurse with missionary experience in Mozambique who was previously deputy of the dicastery, the Vatican term for government ministry or department.

Brambilla is "considered moderate and conciliatory", with "respectable experience as a missionary in Africa and as an administrator", Vatican journalist Franca Giansoldati wrote in the Messaggero daily.

But she and other Vatican experts questioned Francis's decision to appoint a cardinal as "pro-prefect" alongside Brambilla.

The Vatican did not explain what would be the role of Spaniard Angel Fernandez, 65.

The term pro-prefect has traditionally been assigned to a person set to eventually take over the role of prefect, according to the Cruxnow.com religious website.

Giansoldati said those fighting for women to play a greater role in the Church were "perplexed" by the double appointment, and concerned Fernandez would have the real power, with Brambilla reduced to a figurehead.

Cruxnow wrote that "because heads of some Vatican departments make binding decisions in the name of the pope, sharing in the exercise of his power, they therefore need to be in Holy Orders, meaning ordained to the priesthood".

Sisters or nuns far outnumber priests -- with 559,228 sister or nuns in the Catholic Church today, compared to some 128,559 priests who belong to religious orders, according to Vatican 2024 statistics.

But women cannot receive Holy Orders, and repeated calls by some for women to be permitted to become priests have come to nothing.

Born in Monza in northern Italy, Brambilla trained as a nurse before entering religious life.