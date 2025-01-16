Pope Francis injures forearm after falling

The pontiff did not suffer any fractures, the Vatican said
Pope Francis with his right arm bandaged and immobilised due to a fall on Thursday morning. AFP
Pope Francis injured his right forearm after a fall in his residence but did not suffer any fractures, the Vatican said on Thursday.
"This morning, due to a fall at the Santa Marta house, Pope Francis suffered a contusion on his right forearm, without fractures. The arm was immobilised as a precautionary measure," a statement said.
The pontiff, who has led the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church since 2013, turned 88 in December and often uses a cane or a wheelchair to move due to knee and back pain.
He has suffered from influenza and related problems several times in the past two years. He also had surgery in 2021 to address a painful condition called diverticulitis, and again in 2023 to repair a hernia.
However, in an autobiography that was published on Tuesday, Francis downplayed concerns about his health and ruled out resigning, as his predecessor Benedict XVI did.
"I am well," he said. "The Church is governed using the head and the heart, not the legs," he added.