Osama bin Laden's son Omar ordered to leave France

Saudi painter Omar bin Laden, the fourth-eldest son of former Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, and his English wife Zaina pose during an exhibition of his artworks at the "Arielle Brocante" in Le Teilleul, western France, on July 1, 2022. — AFP File

French authorities have ordered Omar bin Laden, a son of slain Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, to leave the country over posts on social media, France's interior minister announced on Tuesday.

Born in Saudi Arabia, where he spent his early years, Omar bin Laden, 43, has also lived in Sudan and Afghanistan. He left his father at the age of 19 and eventually settled in Normandy in northern France in 2016, taking up painting.

France's new Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said on X (former Twitter) that Omar bin Laden had lived in the department of Orne in Normandy as a spouse of a British national.

The minister said that the jihadist's son "posted comments on his social networks in 2023 that advocated terrorism".

"As a result, the prefect of Orne issued an order to leave French territory," Retailleau said.

"The courts have confirmed the legality of this decision taken in the interests of national security," he added.

The interior minister also said he had signed off on a ban preventing Omar bin Laden "to return to France for any reason whatsoever".

He did not provide further details and it was not clear if Omar bin Laden had already left France.