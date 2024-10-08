Norway hikes terror threat level to 'high' over Mideast escalation

Demonstrators wave Palestinian flags as they protest outside the Israeli embassy on the night of October 18, 2023, in Oslo, Norway. — AFP File

Norway's intelligence agency on Tuesday raised its terror threat level to "high", fearing fallout from escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The announcement, which brings the threat level to four on a scale of five, comes after attacks last week on Israel's embassies in neighbouring Denmark and Sweden.

Norway's normally unarmed police have been ordered to carry weapons on patrol.

"We are raising the threat level from moderate to high in Norway due to several factors, primarily the current escalation in the Middle East," said PST intelligence agency spokesman Martin Bernsen.

"We have no information about any concrete or realistic plans aimed at carrying out terrorist acts on targets in Norway," he stressed.

Following the announcement, Norway's police directorate ordered officers, normally unarmed on patrol, to carry their service weapons.

"In Norway, it's the threat against Jewish and Israeli targets that has increased further," Bernsen said.

"There are several Jewish holidays in October and some people could take advantage of that to stage an attack," he added.

In addition to armed patrols, the police said it would bolster preventive measures, including boosting its presence at sensitive sites or gatherings and increasing border controls and surveillance.