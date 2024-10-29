Nordic states vow joint crackdown on gangs and migration

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson . AFP File Photo

Nordic countries vowed Tuesday to crack down together on gang crime and migration, with leaders blaming criminal groups recruiting youths from immigrant families for a cross-border surge in violence.

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, whose government is propped up by the far right, said talks between the countries had "focused on deepening our cooperation to combat transnational organised crime".

The centre-right premier spoke after meeting with his counterparts from Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway, at a time when migration policy across Europe is shifting to the right.

Sweden is struggling to rein in a surge in shootings and bombings by gangs which officials say have a habit of recruiting children from poor immigrant families.

Violence linked to Swedish gangs has recently been reported in both Norway and Denmark.

The Swedish leader said gang violence was "a well-known Swedish problem" that had spread to neighbouring countries and insisted: "Our aim is to stop them, not to export them."

In early August, Denmark announced it was stepping up controls at its border with Sweden to combat the threat from gangs.

"It's getting worse. Criminals are being hired in Sweden to enter Denmark to commit serious crimes in Denmark, especially in Copenhagen. It is completely unacceptable," said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, speaking alongside Kristersson.

Centre-left leader Frederiksen said the leaders had "focused today on two major topics, organised crime across borders and migration" from outside countries into the region.

"When we are talking about migration we are also unfortunately talking about organised crime," she said, claiming that for "too long" Nordic immigration policies had been "blind" to negative consequences.