Nato's Stoltenberg to chair Munich Security Conference, says source

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will take over from German diplomat Christoph Heusgen as chair of the Munich Security Conference, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The event, known as the "Davos for defence", is a key forum for political and military heads of state and takes place once a year in the German city of Munich.

Stoltenberg will step down in October from his role at Nato, which he has held since 2014, with former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced in June as the organisation's next boss.