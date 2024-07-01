E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Napoleon pistols up for auction

They are expected to fetch 1.2-1.5 million euros

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
This photograph shows two pistols, which belonged to Emperor Napoleon I, during the preview before their auction on July 7 in Fontainebleau, south of Paris. AFP
This photograph shows two pistols, which belonged to Emperor Napoleon I, during the preview before their auction on July 7 in Fontainebleau, south of Paris. AFP

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 4:27 PM

Two pistols that Napoleon Bonaparte once intended to use to kill himself are up for auction this weekend, expected to reach up to 1.5 million euros, the auction house said on Monday.

The richly decorated guns inlaid with gold and silver feature the engraved image of Napoleon in full imperial pomp.


They are said to have almost been used to end the French ruler's life in 1814 when he was forced to give up power after foreign forces defeated his army and occupied Paris.

"After the defeat of the French campaign, he was totally depressed and wanted to commit suicide with these weapons but his grand squire removed the powder," auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat said.


Napoleon instead took poison but vomited and survived, and later gave the pistols to his squire to thank him for his loyalty, Osenat added.

They are expected to fetch 1.2-1.5 million euros ($1.3-1.6 million) at Sunday's auction in Fontainebleau, south of Paris.

Memorabilia of the emperor is extremely sought-after among collectors.

His famous black cocked hat with its blue, white and red trimmings sold for 1.9 million euros in November.

Upon his abdication, Napoleon went into exile on the island of Elba off the coast of Italy.

He would soon grow bored and make a dramatic return to France, only to have his career definitively ended when he was defeated by the British at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, dying in exile on the island of St Helena six years later.



More news from World