N Ireland assembly recalled over far-right violence

Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill says political leaders must speak out following the unrest

By AFP

Anti-racism demonstrators hold flags during a counter-protest, on the day of a protest against illegal immigration, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, last week. Reuters File Photo
Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 4:55 PM

Northern Ireland's assembly was recalled on Thursday from its summer recess after days of unrest and anti-immigrant attacks in Belfast, with police requesting extra support from other UK forces.

Foreign-owned shops and businesses have been attacked with three police officers hurt during nightly disorder that began after an anti-immigration protest in Belfast on Saturday.


The violence has mirrored unrest across England, fuelled by misinformation spread on social media about the suspected perpetrator of a knife attack in Southport on July 29 in which three children were killed.

First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill. Reuters File Photo
Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill said on Thursday that political leaders must speak out following the unrest.


"We are unequivocally collective in our determination to say no to racism," O'Neill told reporters at the devolved parliament at Stormont after meetings to discuss the disorder.

"There is no place in our society for racism in any of its forms. The racist attacks on people, on businesses and homes are absolutely wrong, and have created such a deep fear," said O'Neill.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said on Thursday that 16 men have been arrested since the unrest began, including five on Wednesday.

The PSNI appealed for back up and additional officers from other forces in the UK.

However, police forces across England are grappling with their own response to disorder in more than a dozen towns and cities, potentially limiting the help they are able to offer the PSNI.

"Increasing our resources and footprint across Northern Ireland in the coming days will enable us to manage planned events and deal with any sporadic incidents," said PSNI assistant chief constable Melanie Jones.

Another far-right protest is scheduled for Friday outside Belfast City Hall with an anti-racism counter-protest due to take place nearby at the same time.


