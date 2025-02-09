Musk risks putting EU buyers off Tesla: Analysts

Demonstrators protesting against Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party hold banners reading "Tesla workers against fascism" (L) and "Antifa stays manual work - smash AfD" close to the venue of the AfD's party congress on January 11, 2025 in Riesa, eastern Germany.– AFP file

Elon Musk's rapprochement with US President Donald Trump, his backing of European far-right parties and attacks on diversity policies could drive European buyers away from Tesla, analysts say.

In both Germany and France, sales of the electric pioneer's cars were halved year-on-year in January 2025, while a series of isolated incidents targeting Tesla have set off alarm bells among buyers and industry analysts alike.

"Nobody wants to be associated with Musk's behaviour," said German automotive industry expert Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer.

Yet the brand and its boss are "almost inseparable", he added.

The backlash has been particularly strong in Germany, where Musk has voiced firm support for the far-right AfD party -- a political taboo in a country where the Nazi past remains a sensitive subject.

Stickers bearing the message "I bought this car before Elon went crazy" started showing up on German Tesla cars, as they had in the United States.

Musk, the world's richest man, also drew uproar with a gesture at a Trump rally critics likened to a Nazi salute -- allegations which the Tesla boss has rejected.

At the end of January, activists projected a giant image of Musk's gesture and the word "Heil" onto the outside of a Tesla plant near Berlin.

"Germany remains very sensitive to its history and Musk's political rhetoric is potentially toxic, given that Tesla consumers are partly motivated by environmental concerns," said German automotive analyst Matthias Schmidt.

"The car is good," 60-year-old Enrico Parano said about his Tesla.

But the Frankfurt-based banking executive said he would think "very carefully before buying it (today) because of Musk's behaviour", and that he was considering selling his Tesla shares.

"It's scary to give money to this guy," said Adriaan, a young French doctor who bought his Tesla second-hand.

He said he feared, however, an environmental catastrophe if the world put the brakes on the transition to electric vehicles.

Other incidents targeting the Tesla brand or its owner, now a close adviser of Trump, have taken place outside Germany.

In the Netherlands, a Tesla showroom was vandalised with swastika graffiti and anti-fascist slogans in early February, according to media outlet Dutch News.