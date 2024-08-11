E-Paper

Moscow admits Ukraine troops have driven deep into country

Russian army uses aviation, drones and artillery to resist attack

By AFP

An aerial view of a firing Ukrainian tank in the area bordering Ukraine in the Kursk region, Russia. — Reuters
Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 4:13 PM

Russia's army appeared to acknowledge on Sunday that Ukrainian units had driven deep into the country, saying it had hit troops and equipment around 30km from the border.

Kyiv launched a surprise border incursion last Tuesday, shocking Russia, which has sent in additional reserves, tanks, drones, artillery and aviation to try to quash the offensive.


The defence ministry in Moscow said on Sunday that its troops had "foiled attempts by enemy mobile groups with armoured vehicles to break through deep into Russian territory."

But in an apparent sign of how far some Ukrainian units have managed to advance, it said it had hit enemy units near the villages of Tolpino and Obshchy Kolodez, which are around 25km and 30km from the Russia-Ukraine border.


A senior Ukrainian official said that "thousands" of its troops had been deployed to the operation.

Russia's army said on Sunday it had continued to use aviation, drones and artillery to try to put down the attack.

It also said it had foiled an attempt by Ukraine to break into another border district of the Kursk region, further to the south from where the bulk of the fighting has occurred so far.


