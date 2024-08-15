More Nazi forced labour found at German biscuit empire

The volume of illegally caught abalone has almost doubled over the past decade, according to wildlife trade monitoring network Traffic
Germany's Bahlsen biscuit empire has apologised for the "painful" findings of a new report showing that it used several times more forced labourers than previously thought during the Nazi period.
The report was commissioned after family heiress Verena Bahlsen sparked outrage in 2019 by claiming that the firm "paid forced labourers as much as Germans and treated them well" during World War II.
But the study by two historians published this week identified almost 800 people — many from Poland and Ukraine — who were forced to work for the company, several times the previous estimate of between 200 and 250.
In a statement the Bahlsen family called the findings "uncomfortable and painful" and expressed regret that the company "didn't confront this difficult truth before now".
"We as a family did not pose the obvious question of how our company was able to get through World War II," the statement said Tuesday.
The company, founded at the end of the 19th century, used the forced labour to produce rations for German soldiers during the war.
"Our ancestors...took advantage of the system in the Nazi period," the family said, calling the company's behaviour "unforgivable".
Verena Bahlsen swiftly apologised for what she called her "thoughtless" comments in 2019. She left the firm three years later.
Founded by Verena Bahlsen's great grandfather at the end of the 19th century, the biscuit company was previously known to have employed several hundred mostly women labourers, who were made to work against their will by Hitler's regime between 1943 and 1945.
The new findings suggest forced labour was used over a longer period, between 1940 and 1945.
The volume of illegally caught abalone has almost doubled over the past decade, according to wildlife trade monitoring network Traffic
Last week a Chinese company was caught up in a scandal over the illegal harvesting, theft and resale of thousands of corpses
The accident occurred in Colombey-les-Belles, a town in northeastern France
The gathering of 16 international figures comes after the African Union's health watchdog declared its own public health emergency over the growing outbreak
Kosovo has seen a 400 per cent increase in air conditioning unit imports in the past five years, customs data show
The government has already earmarked 4.7 million euros for the eight towns hit by the fires, with pay-outs for households and individuals affected by the disaster
The monoclonal antibody, to be sold under brand name Vyloy, can recognise and attach itself to certain cancer cells to destroy them
The water on the base, which has 4,300 soldiers and 1,200 civilian employees, may have been contaminated after someone forced their way into the premises