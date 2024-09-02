Mobile phone ban in Netherlands schools comes into force today

A classroom at a primary school in the Netherlands. Reuters File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose only.

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 4:20 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 4:23 PM

Schools in the Netherlands began a complete nationwide ban on mobile phones on Monday, dpa reported.

Phones in secondary school classrooms have been forbidden since the beginning of the year, a measure that has now been extended to primary schools from the start of the new school year.

The Ministry of Education in The Hague said mobile phones distract pupils and reduce their ability to concentrate, which has a detrimental effect on learning.

Phones may still be used in class if they are necessary for the content of the lesson, for example when learning about media skills. Pupils are also allowed to use mobile phones if they are dependent on them for medical reasons or due to a disability.