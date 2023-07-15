Man behind viral 2015 blue-black dress charged with attempting to murder wife

Keir Johnston repeatedly assaulted his wife at their home before brandishing a knife and attempting to strangle her

The man behind the viral black-and-blue or gold-and-white dress that broke the internet back in 2015 is rising to fame once again. This time, for the wrong reasons.

Scottish man, Keir Johnston, 38, has been charged with attempted murder of his wife, Grace Johnston. The couple had tied the knot in 2015, after which Keir was known for committing domestic violence and coercive control against his wife for 11 years, that ultimately led to his murder attempt.

According to media reports, Keir appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday, after his repeated assault attempts that took place between April 2019 and March 2022, where he would assault his wife, push her against a wall, shout at her and throttle her. These led to him trying to kill her last March, by pinning her to the ground and compressing her neck.

Keir denied all allegations against him, including that he repeatedly assaulted his wife at their home before brandishing a knife and attempting to strangle her. The case will get a preliminary hearing before a trial in 2024.

He had allegedly tried to isolate Grace from her friends and family and would monitor her money and decide how much she would have access to. He had also allegedly put her in a headlock once and dragged her out of a pub after she refused to leave. He once tried to get into a vehicle that she was sitting in and hit her through the open window.

The couple rose to fame in 2015, when a wedding guest posted a picture of Grace's mothers, Cecilia Bleasdale's, dress, at her daughters wedding. The debate divided the internet to the point that celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Chrissy Teigen voiced their opinions.

The couple was even invited to the 'Ellen DeGeneres Show', where Bleasdale walked in wearing the dress, that was indeed black and blue. They were presented with a $10,000 cheque and a trip to the Caribbean by Ellen.

