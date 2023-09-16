Man arrested climbing into Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace

'This happened even inside the parish of the Holy Family where there are no terrorists, but families, children, sick or disabled people,' the pope stresses
A man was arrested in the earlier hours of Saturday morning after being spotted climbing into the Royal Mews adjacent to Buckingham Palace in London, police said.
Officers were alerted to reports at 1.25am. (0025 GMT) of the man climbing the wall to get into the Royal Mews which backs on to the Palace garden.
Police said a 25-year-old man was detained outside the stables in the Royal Mews, which is responsible for all road travel arrangements for King Charles and members of the Royal Family, and is home to the Gold State Coach.
The man was arrested under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act for trespassing and has been taken into custody, police said.
ALSO READ:
'This happened even inside the parish of the Holy Family where there are no terrorists, but families, children, sick or disabled people,' the pope stresses
The group that nominated him included top officials from the ruling United Russia party, prominent actors and singers, athletes and other public figures
The protesters accuse the government of giving undue favours to Adani in allotting and executing the $614-million Dharavi redevelopment plan
The two countries also firmed up a vision document to significantly expand bilateral cooperation in around 10 key areas
The call from countries excluding Germany and the US highlights an unprecedented number of attacks by extremist settlers in West Bank
Two people onboard the small plane escape life-threatening injuries in the accident near Asheville Regional Airport
However, some researchers, campaigners and governments see e-cigarettes, or vapes, as a key tool in reducing the death and disease caused by smoking
The full list of the countries, which includes Lebanon, Tunisia, India and many other nations