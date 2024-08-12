Malta court frees disputed Romanian royal wanted by home country

We have clear indications that the aim of Chadema's youth wing is not to celebrate the International Youth Day but to initiate and engage in violence, says police chief Haji
A Malta court on Monday ordered the release of a disputed member of Romania's royal family arrested after fleeing a three-year sentence in his home country for influence peddling.
Paul Philip Al Romaniei, a descendant of the country's last kings, was passing through the Mediterranean island of Malta when he was arrested in April under a 2020 European arrest warrant issued by Romania.
Prince Paul, as he is known, was granted bail last month.
On Monday, the Maltese court of criminal appeal noted a "real risk" that his human rights could be violated in Romania were it to execute the European arrest warrant.
"For these reasons the court orders the discharge" of the 76-year-old, it wrote in a decision.
His lawyer Miriame Laichi said the decision "puts an end to the judicial harassment" against her client, adding that he would return to Paris in coming days.
After being sentenced to three years and four months in Romania for allegedly participating in a scheme to recover royal properties, Al Romaniei fled the country, seeking refuge in France, which in November rejected a Romanian extradition request.
A Romanian court had found him guilty of working with a gang of con artists to recover properties he believes are his as the heir to the last-but-one king, Carol II, in an affair believed to have cost the Romanian state 145 million euros.
He has denounced a "political" decision.
