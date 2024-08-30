E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Russia

The quake occurred at 8.24am UAE time, according to National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 9:18 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the East Coast of Russia, stations of the UAE's National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Friday, August 30.

According to the National Seismic Network, the tremor occurred at 8.24am UAE time.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It can also be noted that on Thursday, an earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitude on Richter scale jolted different parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

Meanwhile, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted off Indonesia's eastern Maluku province on Tuesday morning without generating large waves.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from World