'Loud explosion': Survivor recounts Azerbaijan Airlines crash

A drone view shows emergency specialists working at the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan December 25, 2024. — Reuters file

"I heard a loud explosion, the oxygen masks fell down and the plane shook," Rinat Assanov told AFP, recalling the moment the Azerbaijan Airlines plane he was on ran into trouble over southern Russia.

The plane, flying from the Azerbaijani capital of Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya, crashed hundreds of kilometres (miles) to the east, near the Kazakh city of Aktau, killing 38 of the 67 passengers on board.

Azerbaijan has publicly said the plane was shot by Russian air defences -- a theory backed by independent analysts.

Moscow said its air defence systems were operating in the area at the time but has not admitted shooting the plane, triggering a rare diplomat feud with Moscow.

At his home in the Kyrgyz city of Tokmok, survivor Assanov said he has to "lie down all day" and rest his "painful body".

The 20-year-old computer science student will have to undergo treatment -- physiotherapy, some tablets and sessions hooked up to a drip -- for another six months.

Doctors have forbidden him from looking at images of the crash site.

One month after the December 25 incident, investigations are still ongoing and the exact circumstances of how the plane was downed have not been officially established.

Baku is openly accusing Moscow of trying to cover up its accidental shoot-down of the plane.

Experts say images of holes in the plane's fuselage resemble those seen in MH17, the Malaysian Airlines plane shot down in 2014 with an anti-aircraft missile by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, killing 298 people.

Kazakhstan, an ally of Moscow, on Friday postponed the publication of analysis of data from the plane's black box until next week.

Assanov, who was orphaned as a teenager, was travelling to Russia via Azerbaijan.

Many Kyrgyz citizens head to Russia for work, where they can earn higher salaries and save-up or support families back home.

After an overnight flight from Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek to Baku, he boarded the plane to Grozny, the capital of Russia's southern Chechnya region.

Exhausted, he fell asleep.

"I was woken up by an explosion. It made such a noise. I saw on the left side of the plane some kind of plastic had broken off and the oxygen masks fell down," he said.

"Then there was a second sound -- five to 10 minutes later. Everybody panicked, people were getting up and walking around, crying. A stewardess told us to calm down."

The plane then turned east, headed across the Caspian Sea and attempted to land at Aktau.

Why it embarked on the more than 400-kilometre (250-mile) detour is yet to be fully explained.

Moscow claimed it was the pilot's own choice, even though there were many closer options.