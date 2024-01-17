UAE

After Kate Middleton, King Charles set to undergo surgery, palace says

Earlier, the Princess of Wales underwent a successful planned abdominal surgery and will be in hospital for up to a fortnight

By AP

King Charles. Photo: AP file
King Charles. Photo: AP file

Published: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 7:50 PM

Last updated: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 7:52 PM

Buckingham Palace says King Charles III will undergo a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Earlier, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, underwent a successful planned abdominal surgery and will be in hospital for up to a fortnight, Kensington Palace said on Wednesday.

The palace statement said it was expected that Kate, the wife of heir to the throne Prince William, would remain in the London Clinic, a private hospital in central London, for 10 to 14 days before returning home to recover.

It said she was unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

More to follow...

