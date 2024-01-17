After Kate Middleton, King Charles set to undergo surgery, palace says

King Charles. Photo: AP file

Published: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 7:50 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 7:52 PM

Buckingham Palace says King Charles III will undergo a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Earlier, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, underwent a successful planned abdominal surgery and will be in hospital for up to a fortnight, Kensington Palace said on Wednesday.

The palace statement said it was expected that Kate, the wife of heir to the throne Prince William, would remain in the London Clinic, a private hospital in central London, for 10 to 14 days before returning home to recover.

It said she was unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

