After Kate Middleton, King Charles set to undergo surgery, palace says

90 content creators have also graduated as part of the ‘Social Media Professional Programme’
Buckingham Palace says King Charles III will undergo a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.
Earlier, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, underwent a successful planned abdominal surgery and will be in hospital for up to a fortnight, Kensington Palace said on Wednesday.
The palace statement said it was expected that Kate, the wife of heir to the throne Prince William, would remain in the London Clinic, a private hospital in central London, for 10 to 14 days before returning home to recover.
It said she was unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.
More to follow...
ALSO READ:
90 content creators have also graduated as part of the ‘Social Media Professional Programme’
In a statement after the strikes, Saudi Arabia called for restraint and 'avoiding escalation'
The Taliban said last week that female police officers have been taking women into custody for wearing 'bad hijab'
The unbearable heat made life miserable and sometimes deadly in Europe, North America, China and many other places last year
Scientists count on average 240,000 detectable fragments of plastic per litre of water in popular brands, raising potential health concerns
Elisabeth Borne's resignation comes just five months before European Parliament elections
South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in the Gaza war and seeks an emergency suspension of its military campaign