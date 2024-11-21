John Prescott, pugnacious deputy UK PM to Tony Blair, dies at 86

Then British Prime Minister Tony Blair (L) applauds as Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott (R) says there has been enough time for applause after Prescott's speech on September 25, 2000, during the second day of the Labour Party Conference at the Brighton Conference Centre. AFP File Photo

John Prescott, the pugnacious deputy prime minister to Britain's Tony Blair during his 10 years in government, has died aged 86 after a battle with Alzheimer's, his family said on Thursday.

Prescott, who served under Blair from 1997 to 2007, was known as a plain-speaking politician who bridged the divide between the traditional left-wing and the modernisers in the Labour Party.

"There was no one quite like him in British politics," Blair told BBC radio. "I don't think, to be honest, I'd ever met anyone quite like John, and I still don't think I've ever met anyone quite like him, and I'm very sad that he's passed."

A proud trade unionist dubbed an old-school political "bruiser", he famously punched a member of the public during an election campaign in 2001, after he had been pelted with an egg.

"I was just thinking this morning about the time ... when someone smashed an egg on his head and he turned around and he punched the guy and laid him out ... There were no rules that he really abided by," Blair said.

Prescott was born on May 31, 1938, in a seaside house in Wales. His father was a railway signalman, his mother a maid.

Aged 17, he went to sea as a steward on a luxury cruise ship where boxing bouts were organised among the crew to entertain the passengers.

He went into politics after coming ashore and he attended Oxford's Ruskin College, which offered courses for mature students.

Prescott entered parliament in 1970 and worked his way through the ranks, becoming a key player in the Labour Party's historic three election victories from 1997 to 2007.

He acted as a peace broker in the often fraught relationship between Blair and his future successor, Gordon Brown, and was later called "Two Jags" after he used his ministerial car for a 200 yard journey, which he said was needed to prevent his wife's hair from being blown about in the wind.

He was lampooned by the press for his lack of oratory skills and his reputation suffered after he acknowledged a long extra-marital affair with his younger diary secretary in April 2006.