Italy scraps fines for COVID-19 vaccine opponents

A woman receives a dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the day Italy brings in tougher rules for the unvaccinated, at a Red Cross vaccination centre by Termini main train station in Rome on January 10, 2022. Reuters File Photo

The Italian government has scrapped fines on people who refused to get mandatory COVID-19 jabs, it said in a statement late on Monday, after they were introduced to boost vaccinations with the country struggling to curb the pandemic.

Italy has been one of the country's hardest hit by the pandemic, which was discovered in early 2020, recording over 190,000 deaths, according to World Health Organisation figures.

Mario Draghi, the predecessor of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, made vaccination mandatory for teachers and health workers and extended that to everyone over 50 during his mandate between 2021-22.

A refusal resulted in suspension from work without pay for public employees, while those aged over 50 faced fines of 100 euros ($105).