IT outage hits German airports but 'no halt on arrivals'

Photo: AFP

Airports across Germany have been hit by a IT outage affecting federal police systems used to check incoming passengers, Bild newspaper reported on Friday, citing the police.

"Our colleagues have to do a lot of things manually that the system used to do. We're still managing to get it done at the moment," said a police spokesperson responsible for Frankfurt airport, Germany's busiest.

The Berlin airport spokesperson said to Reuters that while there are longer waiting times when entering the country from outside the Schengen area, there are no halt on arrivals.