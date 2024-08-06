Indian embassy issues advisory for travellers flying to UK as riots escalate

Photo: AFP

Tue 6 Aug 2024

The High Commission of India in London issued an advisory for travellers flying to the European country on Tuesday, as multiple towns and cities in UK witness violent riots for days now.

Indian passengers have been advised to stay vigilant and exercise caution while travelling.

The embassy said it was closely monitoring the situation, as riots take place across various areas of the country.