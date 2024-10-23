Greenland extends detention of anti-whaling activist Watson

Attendees hold placards as they take part in a demonstration in support of US-Canadian anti-whaling activist of NGO Sea Shepherd Paul Watson in Paris, on Wednesday. AFP

A Greenland court on Wednesday extended the detention of anti-whaling activist Paul Watson for three more weeks, pending a decision on his possible extradition to Japan where he is wanted over an altercation with whalers.

This marks the fourth extension of his detention since Watson was arrested in July in Nuuk, capital of the Danish autonomous territory.

"The court in Greenland has today decided that Paul Watson shall continue to be detained until November 13, 2024 in order to ensure his presence in connection with the decision on extradition," Greenland police said in a statement.

Police added that Watson had immediately appealed the decision.

Watson's lawyer Julie Stage told AFP ahead of the hearing that her team would ask for his immediate release, adding: "But unfortunately, realistically, that may not happen."

Stage also said she was preparing an appeal to be filed with Denmark's Supreme Court over the Nuuk court's earlier ruling on October 2 to keep the 73-year-old in custody.

Watson was arrested on July 21 when his ship, the John Paul DeJoria, docked to refuel in Nuuk on its way to "intercept" a new Japanese whaling factory vessel in the North Pacific, according to the CPWF.

He was detained on a 2012 Japanese arrest warrant, which accuses him of causing damage to a whaling ship in the Antarctic in 2010 and injuring a whaler.

Watson, who featured in the reality TV series "Whale Wars", founded Sea Shepherd and the Captain Paul Watson Foundation (CPWF) and is known for radical tactics, including confrontations with whaling ships at sea.

In a rare public comment on the case, Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya recently insisted the extradition request was "an issue of law enforcement at sea rather than a whaling issue".

Tokyo accuses Watson of injuring a Japanese crew member with a stink bomb intended to disrupt the whalers' activities, during a clash with the Shonan Maru 2 vessel on February 11, 2010.

Watson's lawyers insist he is innocent and say they have video footage proving the crew member was not on deck when the stink bomb was thrown. The Nuuk court has refused to view the video.