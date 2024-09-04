Greenland court extends detention of anti-whaling activist Watson

This photograph shows a whale-shaped sign during a demonstration in support of the NGO Sea Shepherd Canadian founder Paul Watson in Paris on Wednesday. AFP

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 5:25 PM

A Greenland court decided Wednesday to hold US-Canadian anti-whaling activist Paul Watson an additional 28 days pending a decision on his extradition to Japan, an anti-whaling group said.

Watson was detained in Nuuk, the capital of the Danish autonomous territory, in July on a 2012 Japanese arrest warrant that accuses him of causing damage to one of its whaling ships in the Antarctic in 2010 and injuring a whaler.

"He has been given a further 28 days' detention, which is scandalous," Lamya Essemlali, head of the anti-whaling organisation Sea Shepherd's French branch, told AFP after Wednesday's detention hearing.

Paul Watson. AFP File Photo

Greenland's police also confirmed the extension in a statement, without saying when a new hearing would be held.

She said the next hearing would be held on October 2, adding that his lawyers would appeal the decision.

Lawyers for Watson, 73, told AFP ahead of the hearing that they expected the court to extend his custody as a legal review of the extradition request continues.

"We are disappointed, even though we were expecting this decision," Essemlali said.

Watson, who featured in the reality TV series "Whale Wars", founded Sea Shepherd and the Captain Paul Watson Foundation (CPWF) and is known for radical tactics including confrontations with whaling ships at sea.

He was arrested on July 21 when his ship, the John Paul DeJoria, docked to refuel in Nuuk on its way to "intercept" a new Japanese whaling factory vessel in the North Pacific, according to the CPWF.

Japan accuses Watson of injuring a Japanese crew member with a stink bomb intended to disrupt the whalers' activities.

His lawyers say he is innocent, adding that they have video footage proving the crew member was not on deck when the stink bomb was thrown, but the Nuuk court has refused to view it at custody hearings.

According to Essemlali, "the judge agreed to look at the Japanese footage but refused to look at ours".

"With their images we can't see where the shot landed, unlike ours," she said.

The custody hearings are solely about Watson's detention, and not the question of his guilt nor the extradition request.

The decision about his extradition will be taken independently.

Greenland police must first decide whether there is a basis for extradition, after which the Danish justice ministry will decide whether to proceed with an extradition.

No date has been announced for those decisions.

The justice ministry told AFP the review of the extradition request was "an ongoing process".

"It is a process with several legal steps, and the Ministry of Justice is currently awaiting the legal assessment from the Greenland police and the Director of Public Prosecutions," it said in an email.

French President Emmanuel Macron's office has called for Watson's release, as have around 100,000 people who have signed a global petition.