Gisele Pelicot: France rape survivor who became a feminist hero

Gisele Pelicot in Avignon on October 23, 2024, during the trial of her former partner accused of drugging her for nearly ten years and inviting strangers to rape her at their home in the small southern town of Mazan. — AFP

Her husband orchestrating her sexual abuse by strangers could have broken her. But by standing up to her abusers in court and demanding they be ashamed, France's Gisele Pelicot has become a feminist champion.

Three and a half months of sometimes gruelling hearings, including graphic video evidence, are set to culminate when judges hand down sentences by the end of next week.

When the trial of her now ex-husband and 50 other defendants opened in the French city of Avignon in September, journalists saw a woman with short red hair, hiding behind sunglasses.

The main victim in the case that shocked France was a grandmother whose life partner had admitted to drugging her for almost a decade so he and dozens of strangers he recruited online could rape her while unconscious.

But then Gisele Pelicot waived her right to anonymity and demanded the public be allowed access to the trial to raise awareness about drug use to commit abuse.

She won hearts across France and abroad, and triggered a flurry of art in her honour, after she said it was her abusers — not her — who should be ashamed.

"I wanted all women who are rape victims to say to themselves: 'Mrs Pelicot did it, so we can do it too'," she told the court in October.

"It's not us who should feel shame, but them," she added, referring to perpetrators.

As news of the trial spread, protests erupted across France to show support and fans started cheering her or even greeting her with flowers when she arrived in court.

And over the trial's course, Gisele Pelicot shed her dark sunglasses.

As the verdict on December 19 or 20 approaches, the 72-year-old has made it onto the BBC's 100 Women list for 2024, alongside fellow mass rape survivor and Nobel Prize winner Nadia Murad and Hollywood actor Sharon Stone.

Pelicot in August obtained a divorce from her husband, who has confessed to the abuse after meticulously documenting it with photos and videos.

She has moved away from the southern town of Mazan where, in her own words, her husband Dominique Pelicot treated her like "a piece of meat" or a "rag doll" for years.

She now uses her maiden name, but during the trial has asked the media to use her former name as a married woman — the one passed on to some of her seven grandchildren.

In mid-September, she dropped her usual reserve to talk of her humiliation and her anger towards several lawyers who had made insinuations about her ordeal.

"Rape is rape," she said.

In October, she said she was "broken" but determined to change society.

She again told the court last month it was time for a "macho, patriarchal" society to shift its attitude towards rape.

She said the marathon hearings were an examination of the "cowardice" of the men who took part in the assaults.

Many had argued they thought they were taking part in a couple's fantasy after consent by proxy through her husband.

She expressed her anger that none of her abusers alerted the police about the rapes, which occurred between 2011 and 2020.