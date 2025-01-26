German man sets world record living for 120 days underwater

German aerospace engineer Rudiger Koch, 59, celebrates after breaking the Guinness world record for living in the ocean at a depth of eleven meters off the coast of Puerto Lindo, Panama, on January 24, 2025. — AFP

A German aerospace engineer celebrated setting a world record Friday for the longest time living underwater without depressurisation -- 120 days in a submerged capsule off the coast of Panama.

Rudiger Koch, 59, emerged from his 30-square-meter (320-square-foot) home under the sea in the presence of Guinness World Records adjudicator Susana Reyes.

She confirmed that Koch had beaten the record previously held by American Joseph Dituri, who spent 100 days living in an underwater lodge in a Florida lagoon.

"It was a great adventure and now it's over there's almost a sense of regret actually. I enjoyed my time here very much," Koch told AFP after leaving the capsule 11 meters (36 feet) under the sea.

"It is beautiful when things calm down and it gets dark and the sea is glowing," he said of the view through the portholes.

"It is impossible to describe, you have to experience that yourself," he added.

Koch's capsule had most of the trappings of modern life: a bed, toilet, TV, computer and internet -- even an exercise bike.

Located some 15 minutes by boat from the coast of northern Panama, it was attached to another chamber perched above the waves by a tube containing a narrow spiral staircase, providing a way down for food and visitors, including a doctor.

Solar panels on the surface provided electricity. There was a backup generator, but no shower.