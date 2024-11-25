G7 ministers discuss ceasefire efforts in Mideast

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, France's Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, pose for a photo with Arab partners during the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Fiuggi, central Italy, on Monday. REUTERS

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday he was "optimistic" for a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, as Middle East tensions dominated a G7 meeting near Rome.

The Group of Seven foreign ministers also discussed the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Hamas military chief.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attended the talks in the towns of Fiuggi and Anagni with ministers from Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Japan and host Italy.

"I am optimistic about Lebanon," Tajani told a press conference as international efforts for a ceasefire intensify -- even if it was "more complicated than Gaza".

"We are strongly committed to strongly pushing Israel and Hamas to end this war in Palestine," he said.

Tajani hinted however at difficulties in reaching "an unambiguous position on the International Criminal Court decision".

The ICC issued warrants against Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant as well as Hamas' Mohammed Deif on Thursday.

They have been accused of crimes against humanity and war crimes in Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza, triggered by the militant Palestinian group's October 7, 2023 attack.

Israel and its allies denounced the decision, but it was welcomed by Turkey and rights groups.

Several countries have said they would comply with ICC warrants and arrest Netanyahu should he enter their territory. Others are still considering their response.

The G7 ministers were "working to find an agreement" on the wording regarding the ICC decision in their final statement, Tajani said.

While "we may not agree with how (Netanyahu's) government" has acted in Gaza, "I believe that we must negotiate with Netanyahu to achieve peace in Lebanon and peace in Palestine", he said.

A second session Monday was to include ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, as well as the secretary general of the Arab League.

The G7 talks come amid political uncertainty following Donald Trump's US election win.