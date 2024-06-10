French president Emmanuel Macron calls for snap elections

Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 7:57 AM

Far-right gains in EU elections triggered a political earthquake in France on Sunday, June 9, with President Emmanuel Macron calling snap legislative polls in a high-risk move.

Though centrist mainstream parties kept an overall majority in the European Parliament, across the bloc extreme right parties notched a string of high-profile wins.

They finished first in France, Italy and Austria and came second in Germany and the Netherlands, according to preliminary results.

"We will build a bastion against the extremes from the left and from the right," vowed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whose centre-right European People's Party (EPP) scored top place.

More than 360 million Europeans across 27 countries were eligible to vote to elect the 720-seat legislature.

The next parliament, and the next commission, will have to deal with Russia's continuing war in Ukraine, global trade tensions marked by US-China rivalry, a climate emergency and the prospect of a new Donald Trump presidency.

As the EPP's lead candidate, von der Leyen wants a second mandate running the commission.

EU leaders are to start deciding whether to name her or another choice as early as June 17, ahead of a June 27-28 summit.

Resounding win

In France, though, a resounding EU poll win by the far-right National Rally (RN) party of Marine Le Pen dealt such a blow to Macron that he called national legislative elections for June 30, a month before the Paris Olympics.

"I cannot act as if nothing had happened," he said in a national address. The French people, he said, must now make "the best choice for itself and future generations".

The RN won 31.5 per cent of the vote to 15 per cent for Macron's centrist Renaissance party, according to exit polls.

"We are ready to take power if the French show trust in us," Le Pen told her party, whose leader is Jordan Bardella, her 28-year-old TikTok-friendly protege.

Macron himself will see through the rest of his current and final presidential term which ends in 2027, at which point Le Pen has ambitions of succeeding him.

Far-right gains

The French drama electrified an already charged day as votes were cast and tallied, and attention was focused on how well the far right fared in each country.

In Germany, the EU's biggest economy, the scandal-plagued, fiercely anti-immigrant AfD party handed dismal news to Chancellor Olaf Scholz by beating his Social Democrats 16 per cent to 14 per cent.

The AfD — judged too extreme for Le Pen, who broke off an alliance with it just before the elections — was kept in place by the opposition CDU-CSU bloc, which won 29.5 per cent, while the Greens won 12 per cent.

The far-right parties in the Netherlands and Belgium both also gained ground, but came up short compared with voter intentions credited to them before the elections.

In Austria, the far-right Freedom Party led the count according to exit polls, the first time the group has topped a nationwide ballot in the Alpine country.

In Italy, the ruling post-fascist Brothers of Italy of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni did better than predicted, coming out on top with 28 per cent. The result made her one of the rare major European leaders to emerge strengthened from the polls.

In Hungary, almost-final results showed Prime Minister Viktor Orban's far-right Fidesz party headed for what could be its worst score in its 14-year rule, a still substantial 44 per cent but well down on the 52 per cent it won in 2019.

