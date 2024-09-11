French PM Barnier says he will form his government next week

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier said on Wednesday that he will form his new government next week, potentially capping one period of political uncertainty ahead of a likely fight over the 2025 budget.

President Emmanuel Macron picked Barnier, a 73-year-old conservative and former Brexit negotiator, to lead the government two months after a snap legislative election called by Macron resulted in a leftist alliance winning the most votes but falling short of an absolute majority.