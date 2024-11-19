France's Gisele Pelicot says 'macho' society must change attitude on rape

Frenchwoman Gisele Pelicot, the victim of an alleged mass rape orchestrated by her husband Dominique Pelicot at their home in the southern French town of Mazan, arrives after a break in the trial of Dominique Pelicot with 50 co-accused, at the courthouse in Avignon, France, on Tuesday. REUTERS

Gisele Pelicot, the French woman drugged by her ex-husband so she could be raped and sexually abused by him and dozens of strangers, said on Tuesday that it was time for a "macho" society to change its attitude on rape.

"It's time that the macho, patriarchal society that trivialises rape changes," said Gisele Pelicot in her closing statement at the trial of her ex-husband and dozens of other men on rape charges.

"It's time we changed the way we look at rape," she added.

Since early September her ex-husband Dominique Pelicot has been in the dock in the southern city of Avignon along with 49 other men. Another defendant is still at large.

Gisele Pelicot has become a feminist icon by refusing to be ashamed and demanding the trial be open to the public to raise awareness about the use of drugs to commit sexual abuse.

Gisele, 71, said the marathon hearings marked a trial of "cowardice" on the part of the men who took part in the rapes organised by her husband.

"I've seen people take the stand who deny rape, and some who admit it," she said.

"I want to say to these men: at what point did Mrs Pelicot give you her consent when you entered the room? At what point do you become aware of this inert body? At what point do you not report it to the police?"

None of her abusers alerted the police.

"I can hear this gentleman saying 'a finger is not rape'," Gisele Pelicot added, in reference to testimony from another defendant.

Investigators have counted around 200 instances of rape, most of them by her husband and more than 90 by strangers.

Gisele said her former husband "had a lot of fantasies that I couldn't fulfil".

"But why did it come to this? I think what he wanted was Mrs Pelicot and not someone else," she added.

"As I didn't want to go to a swingers' club, he thought he'd found the solution by putting me to sleep."

"I've lost 10 years of my life that I'll never make up for," she added.

"This scar will never heal."

The trial enters its final stages this week. Dominique Pelicot was also set to address the court before the civil parties' deliver their closing arguments.

Prosecutors are then scheduled to give their closing arguments and make their sentencing demands for the defendants.