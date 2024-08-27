France's accusations against Telegram's Pavel Durov require serious evidence: Russia

Analysts see a strong upgrade cycle for the new iPhone series with AI features expected to be the key selling point
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the serious accusations France has levelled against Telegram boss Pavel Durov would be viewed as an attempt to restrict freedom of communication, unless they were backed up with serious evidence.
Durov, a Russian-born billionaire, was arrested in France over the weekend as part of an investigation into crimes related to images of child sex abuse, drug trafficking and fraudulent transactions on the platform, French prosecutors said on Monday.
Reuters has not been able to reach a lawyer for Durov.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Russia was ready to provide Durov with all necessary assistance given his Russian citizenship, but he said his French citizenship complicated the situation.
Durov also holds a UAE passport.
"The charges are very serious indeed," said Peskov. "They require a no less serious basis of evidence. Otherwise, they will be a direct attempt to limit freedom of communication."
Russia has previously tried, and failed, to block Telegram and fined the company several times for failing to delete what it deemed illegal content.
Peskov said Durov's case could be seen as intimidation of the head of a large company and cast doubt on an assertion by French President Emmanuel Macron that there was no political motive in Durov's detention.
ALSO READ:
Analysts see a strong upgrade cycle for the new iPhone series with AI features expected to be the key selling point
According to the case registered against him, the accused had posted an article on X which said the attacker was a Muslim immigrant
Snap elections called by Macron failed to extricate France from the hung-parliament deadlock that had seen his camp run a minority government since 2022
North Korean leader urges researchers to develop artificial intelligence for unmanned vehicles
It illustrates the hard balance faced as India scrambles to boost its non-fossil fuel capacity to stem the rising impacts of climate change
Diplomatic efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and US fail to end conflict
If there is one state where the Democrats' message on Trump's threat to democracy may mobilise voters, it is Wisconsin
Unions welcome the legislation, saying it gives workers a way to reclaim some work-life balance