France reports bluetongue disease outbreak near Belgian border

The French farm ministry says it is starting a vaccination campaign on a voluntary basis to limit the impact of the disease

By Reuters

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 2:58 PM

Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 3:24 PM

France has reported an outbreak of bluetongue disease on a farm near the Belgian border, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Wednesday.

This photograph shows the nose of a cow affected by bluetongue disease in Scheldewindeke, Oosterzele, near Ghent, Belgium, on Tuesday. The outbreak, which infected a sheep on a farm in the town of Marpent in the Haut-de-France region, was detected on July 30. AFP
Bluetongue, spread by insects, can be deadly for domestic ruminants such as sheep, cattle and goats. It has been circulating in the Netherlands, northern Belgium and western Germany since late last year.


The outbreak, which infected a sheep on a farm in the town of Marpent in the Haut-de-France region, was detected on July 30 and confirmed on August 5, the WOAH said in a report based on information given by the French authorities.

France had been expecting the spread of the disease after several outbreaks were reported recently in southern Belgium.


The French farm ministry said last week it was implementing a regulated zone around the last Belgian outbreak and was starting a vaccination campaign on a voluntary basis to limit the impact of the disease.

It has purchased 600,000 doses to vaccinate sheep from Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim and 4 million vaccines from Spain's CZ Vaccines. These would be given free to farmers.


