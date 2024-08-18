Forest fires in Turkey under control, says minister

A helicopter carries water to fight a forest fire in Turkey's western province of Izmir on August 17, 2024. — AFP

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 4:48 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 4:49 PM

Fires that have ravaged forests around Turkey's third most-populous city Izmir for the past four days have largely been brought under control, authorities said on Sunday.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said that efforts to douse hotspots were continuing but that the flames were now largely controlled in one place.

"There is no risk in the section overlooking the city. Firefighters have trapped the fire in a valley. Thank God, this fire in the Yamanlar area of Izmir is now under control," Yumakli told reporters.

Among the new fires that broke out on Saturday in the province of Izmir, one threatening the seaside resort of Cesme was also brought under control without any injuries, which was partly down to the prompt evacuation of residents, the minister said.

Flames continued to char steep valleys in a district some 20km south of Izmir, but at a slower pace, Yumakli added.

At least 43 buildings were damaged in Izmir, while 26 people were hospitalised with injuries related to the blaze, according to Urban Planning Minister Murat Kurum.

Wild animals, cats and dogs died in the fire but no human victims have yet been reported.

Scientists say climate change makes extreme weather events including heatwaves more likely, longer lasting and more intense, increasing the risk of wildfires.