Flights suspended at Berlin airport due to 'technical fault'

No details about the nature of the problem were given, which comes amid reports of technical outages affecting some companies around the globe

By Reuters

Photo by AFP used for illustrative purposes
Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 11:35 AM

Last updated: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 11:45 AM

Berlin airport has halted all flights until 10am (8.00 GMT) due to a technical fault, a spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, airport operator BER said in a post on social media platform X that check-ins were delayed due to the error.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The spokesperson did not give details about the nature of the problem, which comes amid reports of technical outages affecting some companies around the globe.


A large-scale outage also wrought havoc on IT systems across Australia on Friday, with the country's national broadcaster, its largest international airport, and a major telecommunications company reporting issues.

The disruption ahead of the first weekend of the school holidays in Berlin came as US tech giant Microsoft said it was taking "mitigation actions" after service issues.

The UK's biggest rail operator also warned of possible train cancellations due to IT issues on Friday morning.

(with inputs from AFP)

