Fault which caused UK air traffic control meltdown won't happen again: NATS head

The Fed and the ECB have made clear that they intend to roll back quantitative easing by gradually reducing their bond holdings
The air traffic control glitch which caused thousands of flight cancellations and delays into and out of Britain on Monday has been fixed and there will be no repeat of the issue, said the head of the country's air traffic control provider, NATS.
Thousands of passengers are stranded abroad after 1,500 flights were cancelled on Monday and disruption to schedules persisted into Tuesday. The peak holiday time period means those affected are not being offered alternative flights for days.
Martin Rolfe, the CEO of NATS, the company which operates Britain's air traffic control systems, said on Wednesday the technical problem was caused by a flight plan which was "not sufficiently standard".
He said the issue had since been fixed.
"We've worked incredibly hard since we restored the service back on Monday to make sure that this type of event can't happen again," he told the BBC.
Ryanair criticised NATS for not having a back-up system. Airlines are now scrambling to help passengers return.
Rolfe said NATS was trying to help the airlines.
"We are working incredibly closely with them to make sure that we help them recover as quickly as they possibly can, and as efficiently as they possibly can," he said.
The high death toll among young people partly reflects the fact that nearly half of Gaza’s population is under the age of 18
If no candidate wins a two-thirds majority in the first round, the secret voting then goes to a run-off between the two top bids
It is the first time that SAF will be used 'in both engines, by a commercial airline, for long-haul flight', the airline said in a statement
75 were injured in the fatal accident
Vaping had been sold to governments as a tool to help long-term smokers quit, the Health Minister said
No tsunami threat issued to Australia from the quake
Students need to be aware of potential online threats, such as cyberbullying, harassment, and scams as more educational activities and social interactions move online