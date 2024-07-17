Family distances itself from decision to rename airport after Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi walks at a polling station in Milan, Italy, on September 25, 2022. His son says the family was not involved in the airport renaming process. — Reuters

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 3:40 PM

The family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was not consulted on the decision to rename Milan's main airport after him and recognises that the timing was not good, his eldest son has said.

Milan's Malpensa Airport, Italy's second-busiest passenger airport, was officially named in honour of the centre-right politician earlier this month, barely a year after his death.

The decision was rubber-stamped by Transport Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right League party. Berlusconi's son Pier Silvio said the family was happy at any honour bestowed on his father but had had no say in the matter.

"To be blunt, the method wasn't exactly perfect, both in terms of timing and the way it was done. It was obvious it would cause a controversy," he told reporters at the headquarters of MFE-MediaforEurope, the media firm founded by his father.

"As a family, we were not involved in the process and we were informed at the very last minute," he added.

Milan's centre-left Mayor Beppe Sala led widespread criticism of the move, while opponents launched a petition to try to get the decision reversed.

"I was annoyed by the controversy, and even more by those who exploited it for political reasons," Berlusconi said, referring to Sala. In Italy, there is usually a 10-year moratorium following someone's death before a public place can be named after them, but this was ignored in the case of Malpensa. Many of Italy's other major airports are named after famous historical figures, such as Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport and Venice's Marco Polo airport. Palermo airport is named after two prosecutors murdered by the mafia in 1992 — Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino. The Berlusconi family is the main financial backer of the Forza Italia party, founded by Silvio Berlusconi, which is part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's ruling coalition.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi dismissed media speculation that he planned to emulate his father and enter politics.