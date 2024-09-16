Ex-anchor Edwards avoids jail over 'repugnant' child images

Former BBC news presenter Huw Edwards after his sentencing at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, Britain, on September 16, 2024. — Reuters

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 5:38 PM

Former BBC anchor Huw Edwards, once one of the most trusted and recognisable faces on British television, on Monday avoided jail over indecent photographs of children, capping a stunning fall from grace.

The 63-year-old presenter was instead handed a six-month sentence, suspended for two years, meaning he will not serve any time in prison if he does not re-offend.

Edwards guided Britons through some of their country's most seismic events over the past two decades, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

His calm delivery — mixed with the public broadcaster's reputation for journalistic impartiality — made him a reassuring presence for millions.

But his reputation and career now lie in tatters after he pleaded guilty in July to three charges of making indecent images of children between December 2020 and August 2021.

Sentencing Edwards, chief magistrate Paul Goldspring said that if jailed he would have been at risk of "considerable harm" from others, and of suicide, adding that he had also shown remorse.

Edwards sat in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court in central London with his hands clasped as if in prayer.

The former anchor had admitted receiving 41 indecent images of children over WhatsApp sent by a 25-year-old convicted paedophile, including seven of the most serious type.

Most children were aged 13 to 15 and one was between seven and nine.

But the magistrate said that while the offences were extremely serious there was no need for an immediate custodial sentence.

He ordered that he also attend a sex offenders' treatment programme for 40 days as well as 25 days of rehabilitation.

Defence lawyer Philip Evans told the court Edwards accepted the "repugnant nature of the images" and was "profoundly sorry" for having "betrayed so many people".

Edwards had faced a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

He was first arrested in November last year and charged in June, but the case was only revealed publicly in late July, just days before his court appearance.

The Welsh presenter resigned from the BBC in April on "medical advice" after 40 years with the broadcaster.

The taxpayer-funded BBC, whose brand is built on public trust, has admitted being made aware by police of the arrest and has been criticised for continuing to pay Edwards a salary for six months afterwards.

"We are appalled by his crimes," a spokesperson said after the sentencing.

"He has betrayed not just the BBC, but audiences who put their trust in him."