EU Parliament slams Hungary PM Orban for meeting Putin

The first minister of Wales, who became the first Black head of government in Europe in March, faced a turbulent time in office
The European Parliament strongly criticised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday for meeting President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, in the latest reprimand of Budapest's self-styled Ukraine "peace mission".
Orban has been rebuked by other European Union countries and leaders for surprise visits this month to Russia and Beijing to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, without EU backing.
Hungary took over the rotating six-month EU presidency this month, a role which puts Budapest in charge of organising EU meetings but does not authorise Orban to conduct diplomacy on behalf of the 27-country EU.
In a resolution, the European Parliament condemned Orban's Russia visit as "a blatant violation of the EU's Treaties and common foreign policy".
The EU assembly "considers that this violation should be met with repercussions for Hungary", the resolution said.
The resolution, which also included sections on the EU's continuous support for Ukraine, was adopted by a large majority of 495 EU lawmakers, out of the 679 that voted.
"Orban met with Putin to denigrate the EU, to proclaim that he has a peace plan that nobody knows about, and to promote Russian expansionism," said Iratxe Garcia Perez, who heads the socialist lawmaker group in the EU Parliament.
The Hungarian government, which has maintained close ties to Russia since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, has defended Orban's trips.
"It's unacceptable to stigmatise a country for advocating diplomatic solutions," Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijarto said in a statement posted on X on Tuesday by Orban's spokesperson.
The EU Parliament's resolution reaffirmed the institution's support for Ukraine, and urged Hungary to lift its block on refunding EU member states for military aid to Ukraine through a fund called the European Peace Facility.
The first minister of Wales, who became the first Black head of government in Europe in March, faced a turbulent time in office
Hidalgo wants to show that the river is clean enough to host the outdoor swimming events at the Paris Games
Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets as students demanding quotas be cut battled with counter-protesters backing the ruling Awami League party, fighting with sticks and hurling rocks
The Maltese lawmaker is only the second president after Germany's Martin Schulz to win another term since the EU Parliament became a directly elected institution in 1979
Demonstrators call for embattled President Ruto to step down as they hold rallies across the country
Regular Russian air strikes have ravaged the country's energy system, leading to hours-long rolling blackouts that have forced residents and businesses to adapt in the extreme heat
In June the country received 11 per cent less rain than average, after the monsoon lost momentum in mid-June and delayed sowing
The assessment will set out a path to increasing defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP