EU hails re-election of pro-EU Maia Sandu in tense Moldova vote

Moldova's incumbent President and presidential candidate Maia Sandu celebrates with her supporters following the announcement of the preliminary results of the second round of the presidential election, at her campaign headquarters in Chisinau, Moldova onnSunday. REUTERS

The European Union on Monday welcomed the re-election of Moldova's pro-European President Maia Sandu, in a tense vote that has laid bare divisions in the former Soviet republic bordering war-torn Ukraine.

Backed by the country's large diaspora, Sandu won 55.41 per cent of votes, according to near-complete results published by the election commission.

Her rival, Alexandr Stoianoglo, who is supported by the pro-Russian Socialists, won 44.59 per cent.

Sunday's key vote was overshadowed by allegations of Russian meddling. It took place just two weeks after a referendum in which Moldavans voted by a razor-thin margin to back joining the EU.

"Moldovans have shown once again their determination to build a European future despite hybrid attempts to undermine democracy," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell posted on X on Monday.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen also congratulated Sandu on her re-election and the country's "European future".

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sandu had "safely guided the Republic of Moldova through difficult times and set her country's European course".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also congratulated Sandu, saying: "Only true security and a peaceful, united Europe can guarantee each person and every family the confidence to face tomorrow with hope and certainty."

Sandu owed her victory to Moldovans living abroad, many of them in EU countries. The 52-year-old former World Bank economist lost in the territory of Moldova itself, election results showed.

Moldova is deeply polarised. A large diaspora and the capital mostly favour joining the EU, while rural areas and the pro-Russian separatist regions of Transnistria and Gagauzia are against.

In a conciliatory speech mostly in Romanian, the country's official language, but also in parts in Russian, Sandu vowed to be a "president for all".

"I have heard your voice -- both from those who support me and those who voted differently," she said.

"No matter your voting choice, we all want to live in peace, in harmony, and to have a better life. I assure you that this is my primary goal for the coming years."

Russia has been accused of seeking to sway voters in both Moldova and in Georgia, another former Soviet republic, where the ruling party won a contested parliamentary election last month.

Moscow has denied the allegations.

"Today, dear Moldovans, you have given a lesson in democracy, worthy of being written in history books... Freedom, truth, and justice have prevailed," Sandu said.

Her rival Stoianoglo, 57, whom Sandu fired as prosecutor general last year, urged people "to remain calm, regardless of the figures" as early results were coming in.

He did not speak again after Sandu claimed victory.

Moldovan authorities reported "attacks, provocations and attempts at destabilisation" on Sunday.

Police said they were investigating Russia's alleged use of "organised transportation" to Belarus, Azerbaijan and Turkey so people living in Russia could vote at Moldovan diplomatic missions in those countries.