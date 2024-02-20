Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike: Union

Pedestrians take a picture next to the Eiffel Tower, and a board (Top R) informing visitors that the monument is closed as staff go on strike, and a displayed banner (C) reading "employees of the Eiffel Tower on strike" in Paris on Monday. — AFP

The Eiffel Tower, one of the world's top tourist attractions, will remain closed for a second straight day on Tuesday as staff extend a strike, a union representative said.

The strike started Monday in protest over the way the monument is managed financially.

The tower's operator, SETE, said on its website that "visits of the monument will be disrupted on Tuesday".

It advised ticket holders to check its website before showing up, or to postpone their visit. E-ticket holders were asked to check their e-mails for further information.

The stoppage is the second strike at the Eiffel Tower within two months for the same reason.

Unions have criticised operator SETE for its business model that they say is based on an inflated estimate of future visitor numbers, while under-estimating construction costs.

The Eiffel Tower -- Paris's most famous landmark -- attracts nearly seven million visitors a year, around three-quarters of them foreigners, according to its website.

During the Covid pandemic numbers dropped sharply due to closures and travel restrictions, but recovered to 5.9 million in 2022. Last year, it attracted 6.3 million visitors.

Visitor numbers to Paris are expected to swell this summer as the French capital hosts the Olympic Games.

In a joint statement Monday, the CGT and FO unions called on the city of Paris "to be reasonable with their financial demands to ensure the survival of the monument and the company operating it".

Alexandre Leborgne, a representative for the hard-left CGT labour union, told AFP that city hall, which is the majority owner of the monument, "refuses to negotiate for now".

A worker assembly would in a vote on Tuesday confirm the extension of the strike, called by the CGT and FO unions, he said.