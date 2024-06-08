Danish Prime Minister 'shocked' after being 'hit' by man in Copenhagen

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 7:51 AM

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was on Friday, June 7, "hit" by a man on a Copenhagen square, her office said, with EU chiefs quickly condemning the attack.

The Danish prime minister's office said in a statement to AFP that Frederiksen was "shocked by the incident", but did not provide further details.

"Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was hit by a man Friday evening on Kultorvet in Copenhagen. The man was subsequently arrested," the statement said.

The incident comes on the heels of a spate of attacks on politicians from across the political spectrum at work or on the campaign trail in Germany ahead of this week's EU elections.

On May 15, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot four times at close range as he greeted supporters after a government meeting in the central town of Handlova.

Fico, who survived the assassination attempt, was taken to a hospital in a nearby city after the shooting, where he underwent two lengthy surgeries.

Two witnesses, Marie Adrian and Anna Ravn, told newspaper BT that they had seen Frederiksen arrive at the square while they were sitting by a nearby fountain just before 6pm (1600 GMT).

"A man came by in the opposite direction and gave her a hard shove on the shoulder, causing her to fall to the side," the two women told the newspaper.

They said that while it was a "strong push" Frederiksen did not hit the ground.

According to the witnesses, the prime minister then continued to sit down at a nearby cafe.

They described the man as tall and slim and said he had tried to hurry away but had not gotten far before being grabbed and pushed to the ground by men in suits.

EU chief Charles Michel and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on Friday slammed the attack on Frederiksen.

Metsola urged the Danish head of government to "keep strong", while adding in a post to X that "violence has no place in politics."

Michel in turn said he was "outraged by the assault".

"I strongly condemn this cowardly act of aggression," the European Council president said in a separate post to X.